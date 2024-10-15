Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Ganesh, known for successful films like 8 Thottakkal and Kuruthi Attam, is now directing Siddharth 40.

Amrit Ramnath will debut with 'Siddharth 40'

Bombay Jayashri's son steps into Tamil Cinema as music director

01:58 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Amrit Ramnath, son of legendary Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri, will make his debut as a music director in Tamil cinema with Siddharth's next, tentatively titled Siddharth 40. The emotional drama, directed by Sri Ganesh, stars Chaithra Achar, Meetha Raghunath, Sarath Kumar, and Devyani. It is produced by Shanthi Talkies. Before stepping into Tamil cinema, the 25-year-old Ramnath had made his debut as a music director in Malayalam cinema with the film Varshangalukku Sesham (2024).

Director's journey

Director Sri Ganesh's previous successes and future plans

Director Ganesh, who has helmed successful films 8 Thottakkal (2017) and Kuruthi Attam (2022), is at the helm of Siddharth 40. His film 8 Thottakkal was remade in Malayalam as Corona Papers by director Priyadarshan in 2023. On social media, Ganesh had expressed his admiration for Malayalam cinema, stating that it has always been an inspiration to him and he was thrilled that his story was adapted by a legendary director in an industry he respects immensely.

Actor's update

Siddharth's recent film and speculation about 'Indian 3'

Meanwhile, actor Siddharth, who recently made headlines for his marriage to Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari, is ready for Siddharth 40. His latest release Indian 2 failed to meet audience expectations, which has made everyone even more excited for Indian 3. Rumor has it that director Shankar's Indian 3 may release directly on OTT platforms, but nothing has been confirmed yet.