James Van Der Beek reveals alarming health news: Colorectal cancer

What's the story Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Speaking to PEOPLE, the 47-year-old actor stated that he has been privately dealing with the health issue with the help of his family. Despite the severity of his illness, Van Der Beek is hopeful and in good spirits. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good," he said.

Colorectal cancer: A common health concern in the US

Colorectal cancer, which starts in the colon or rectum, is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women in the US. According to the American Cancer Society, roughly one in 23 men and one in 25 women will be diagnosed with this cancer in their lifetime. Despite these shocking numbers, advances in medical technology and treatments offer hope to those suffering from this disease.

Van Der Beek's career continues amid health battle

Despite his diagnosis, Van Der Beek has remained active in the entertainment industry. He recently appeared on an episode of Walker and is scheduled to star in the upcoming Tubi original film Sidelined: The QB and Me, which releases on November 29. Apart from his work, Van Der Beek has also made time for his wife Kimberly and their six kids: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.

Van Der Beek's upcoming participation in cancer awareness special

In a bid to raise awareness about prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research, Van Der Beek will be seen on Fox's The Real Full Monty. The two-hour special—inspired by the 1997 film The Full Monty—will see a few male celebrities performing a strip-tease dance in front of a live audience. Anthony Anderson from Black-ish, Taye Diggs from All American, NFL player Chris Jones, and Bruno Tonioli from Dancing With the Stars are also participating.