Summarize Simplifying... In short Ektaa Kapoor's lawyer has submitted crucial documents in a POCSO case under investigation.

ALTBalaji, associated with Kapoor, denies employing minors and insists on its compliance with all laws, including the POCSO Act.

A controversial episode from their web series, Gandi Baat, which was available for streaming earlier this year, is no longer accessible, but the investigation continues.

Ektaa Kapoor and her mother booked under POCSO

'Gandi Baat' controversy: Ektaa submits documents in POCSO case

By Tanvi Gupta 12:52 pm Oct 25, 202412:52 pm

What's the story A lawyer representing producer Ektaa Kapoor and her mother, Shobha, appeared before the police on Thursday to submit the requested documents related to a POCSO case against them. An official confirmed that the case was filed at the MHB Colony Police Station in Mumbai under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The complaint alleges that Balaji Telefilms displayed inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of ALTBalaji's web series Gandi Baat.

Investigation

Police are currently reviewing these documents

The police are currently reviewing these documents as part of their ongoing investigation into the allegations. The outcome of this review will determine any further actions in this case. According to Balaji Telefilms's website, Shobha is the promoter and Managing Director of the Mumbai-based content production company, while her daughter, Ektaa, holds the title of promoter and Joint Managing Director. Additionally, ALTBalaji operates as an OTT platform.

Denial

ALTBalaji denied involvement of minors in productions

Meanwhile, ALTDigital Media Entertainment, the parent company of ALTBalaji, has released a statement denying any involvement of minors in their productions. The company said, "ALT Digital Media Entertainment hereby clarifies that it is fully compliant with all applicable laws including the POCSO Act and any references to the engagement of minors by the company is entirely incorrect." They added that Ektaa and Shobha aren't involved in daily operations, which are handled by separate teams.

Investigation continues

Controversial episode no longer available, investigation continues

The controversial episode from the adult web series Gandi Baat was reportedly available for streaming between February and April 2021 but has since been taken down from the platform. Despite its removal, the Mumbai Police continue their investigation into the allegations. As part of their ongoing inquiry, they are seeking statements from actors and directors involved in the series.