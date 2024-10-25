Summarize Simplifying... In short Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to play an eccentric yet violent villain from the ancient Vijayanagara Empire in the upcoming film 'Thamba', co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is expected to start production in late November or early December, with shooting locations in Mumbai, Delhi, and South India.

Siddiqui's character, seeking revenge and control over the lead characters' destinies, promises an exciting challenge for the actor known for his villainous roles.

'Thamba' is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe

'Thamba': Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play villain in Ayushmann-Rashmika's film

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:04 am Oct 25, 202411:04 am

What's the story Reportedly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been signed on to play the antagonist in the upcoming vampire comedy, Thamba. The film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. The news comes just days after the project was renamed from its original title Vampires of Vijay Nagar to Thamba last month.

Character details

Siddiqui's character is an eccentric yet violent figure

Siddiqui's character in Thamba is said to be "eccentric yet violent" hailing from the ancient Vijayanagara Empire. A source told Mid-Day, "Nawazuddin's antagonist has been imagined as an eccentric yet violent character who lived centuries ago. He travels to the present to seek revenge and control the destinies of the two lead characters." It will be an exciting challenge for Siddiqui, who has played villains in Badlapur (2015), Munna Michael (2017), Kick (2014), and Petta (2019).

Production update

'Thamba' production set to commence soon

The lead actors of Thamba have already started prepping for their roles. Mandanna's look test was done last month, while Khurrana's is on Thursday. The film is expected to go on floors in late November or early December under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar. The first two-week schedule will start with a night shift in Mumbai, followed by a Delhi schedule in January, and the final one in South India.