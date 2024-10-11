Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra' has been given the green light for release in Rajasthan, following a trademark dispute.

Bhallaram Choudhary, who claimed the title 'Jigra' was his registered trademark for online classes, was overruled by the court.

The judges stated that the film's production company, Dharma Productions, was not infringing on any trademark laws by using the title 'Jigra' for their movie. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Jigra' was released on Friday

Alia's 'Jigra' cleared for release in Rajasthan after trademark dispute

By Tanvi Gupta 12:02 pm Oct 11, 202412:02 pm

What's the story The Rajasthan High Court has cleared the way for the release of Alia Bhatt's latest film, Jigra, on Friday. The decision comes after a commercial court in Jodhpur had stayed its release over a trademark infringement claim earlier. The high court lifted the stay on Thursday, clearing the way for the film's debut. The film, released theatrically on Friday, narrates a tale of a sister's fight to save her brother, played by Vedang Raina.

Infringement claim

Trademark violation plea led to initial stay on 'Jigra'

The first stay on Jigra's release was due to a trademark violation plea filed by Bhallaram Choudhary. In his petition, he argued that the title 'Jigra' was his registered trademark, which he used for his online classes. Choudhary claimed that he had acquired this trademark in September 2023 under The Trade Marks Act (1999), Class 41, which pertains to the education, entertainment, and training sectors.

Defense strategy

Dharma Productions defended 'Jigra' against trademark violation allegations

In its defense against the trademark violation plea, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions—which is backing Bhatt's film—cited its own trademark registration under various classes (except Class 41) to defend its movie. Senior advocate Vikas Balia, appearing for the production house, argued that Choudhary was not involved in any trade of goods or services that could infringe upon The Trade Marks Act by making Jigra.

Verdict

Court ruled in favor of 'Jigra,' found no trademark infringement

A Division Bench of Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Munnuri Laxman ruled that Jigra did not violate any trademark rights. They said, "The appellant is not trading in the name of 'Jigra', rather it is M/s. Dharma Production Private Limited. Thus, the goods and services rendered by Dharma Production Private Limited by naming a movie as 'Jigra' cannot be said to be an infringement of trademark laws." The court stated that if any violations occur, it could provide monetary compensation.