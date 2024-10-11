Summarize Simplifying... In short Nobuyo Oyama, the legendary voice behind the time-traveling robot cat, Doraemon, has passed away at 90.

Her voice, which brought comfort to many childhoods from 1979 to 2005, has sparked a wave of heartfelt tributes on social media.

Her voice, which brought comfort to many childhoods from 1979 to 2005, has sparked a wave of heartfelt tributes on social media.

Despite retiring due to health issues, her contribution to Japanese pop culture and global entertainment through roles like Doraemon and Monokuma from Danganronpa, will be cherished for generations.

Nobuyo Oyama died on September 29

Nobuyo Oyama, the iconic voice of Doraemon, dies at 90

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:20 pm Oct 11, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Nobuyo Oyama, the legendary Japanese voice actor famous for voicing the anime character Doraemon, has passed away at the age of 90. She reportedly died on September 29, but her death news was spread widely only on Friday. The cause of her death is not yet known, though unconfirmed reports cited natural causes. Born Nobuyo Yamashita in 1933, she entered the entertainment industry in the 1960s and shot to fame voicing Doraemon.

Career highlights

Oyama's legacy: The voice of a generation

Oyama voiced Doraemon, a time-traveling robot cat, from 1979 to 2005. Her portrayal of the character spanned over two decades and made her an iconic figure in Japanese pop culture. The anime series featuring Doraemon became a hit not only in Japan but also internationally, including in India where it was dubbed and broadcast.

Emotional tributes

Fans mourn Oyama's death, remember her fondly

News of Oyama's death has triggered an avalanche of tributes on social media. Fans have been expressing their deep sorrow and sharing fond memories of growing up with Doraemon. Many recognized Oyama's voice as a soothing presence during their childhoods. One fan wrote, "Her voice was the voice of my childhood, and she will be dearly missed." Another shared, "Ms. Nobuyo Oyama, we will never forget your voice as Doraemon...Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart."

Career end

Oyama's other notable roles and retirement

Beyond Doraemon, Oyama also voiced several other popular characters, including Monokuma from the Danganronpa video game series. She officially retired from the role of Doraemon in 2005 due to health concerns but remained a beloved figure in the industry. Her contribution to Japanese pop culture and the global entertainment industry will be remembered for generations to come.