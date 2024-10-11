Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Mallika Sherawat opened up about the gender bias she faced growing up, with her family favoring her brother and discouraging her from sports due to societal stereotypes.

Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mallika Sherawat speaks on parental discrimination

'Mother went into depression when I was born': Mallika Sherawat

By Tanvi Gupta 01:25 pm Oct 11, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, who is promoting her latest film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, recently opened up about the gender discrimination she faced as a child in Haryana. Speaking to Hauterrfly, Sherawat revealed that she didn't have any support from her family due to societal norms. "I didn't have anybody's support. Neither my mother nor my father supported me," she said. Sherawat shared how her family reinforced patriarchy, restricting her opportunities and freedom.

Gender bias

'My parents would discriminate between me and my brother...'

Further elaborating on the gender bias within her family, Sherawat said her parents favored her brother over her. "I used to be very sad in my growing-up years thinking why my parents discriminate so much. As a child, I didn't understand, but now I do." "They used to say, 'Send the son abroad, educate him, invest in him'...All the family's wealth will go to the son, to the grandson...What about the girls?...They will get married, they are a liability."

Gender stereotypes

Sherawat was discouraged from pursuing sports due to gender stereotypes

The 47-year-old actor also revealed that she was dissuaded from taking up sports because of her femininity. "I was playing a lot of sports, secretly, because my family didn't allow me saying, 'You'll become very masculine, manly. Who will marry you?' I had a lot of restrictions." Sherawat also revealed that her birth was greeted with disappointment. "When I was born there was mourning in my family. My mother, I am sure, went into depression, poor thing."

Societal norms

Sherawat discussed societal expectations and lack of freedom

Sherawat also emphasized how women play a part in keeping patriarchal norms alive. "How men have treated women is a different thing, but what about how the women treat other women? Women continue to tie other women by the peg of patriarchy and close all the doors. They don't open the doors for other women." Looking back at her own life, she said her parents gave her a good education but not an open mindset or freedom.