Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, was assassinated in a contract killing, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility.

Two shooters were arrested, and a third suspect was apprehended, while another remains at large.

A bone ossification test was ordered to resolve an age dispute of one of the accused, Kashyap, who claimed to be a minor, contradicting his Aadhaar card details. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kashyap has been sent to judicial custody

Baba Siddique murder: Accused not minor, bone ossification test reveals

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:26 am Oct 14, 202409:26 am

What's the story A bone ossification test has established that Dharmaraj Kashyap, one of the accused in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, is not a minor as he had claimed. The test was conducted on the orders of a Mumbai court. The court has remanded Kashyap and other suspects to judicial custody till October 21.

Murder details

Siddique's murder and subsequent arrests

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP Ajit Pawar faction leader, was shot dead outside his office in Mumbai on Saturday night. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder. The police have confirmed it was a contract killing and are investigating the link. Two shooters, including Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh and Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana, were arrested on Sunday.

Age dispute

Age controversy and bone ossification test order

During their court appearance, Kashyap claimed to be 17 years old. The prosecution objected to this, citing an Aadhaar card that showed his birth year as 2003, suggesting he was 21 years old. However, the name on the card was different and Kashyap did not have a birth certificate or school-leaving certificate to verify his age. Consequently, the magistrate court ordered a bone ossification test to estimate Kashyap's age accurately.

Arrest update

Third accused arrested, another on the run

The Mumbai police have also arrested a third suspect, a 28-year-old Pune man who was allegedly involved in the murder conspiracy. According to reports, three other accused have been identified by the police and are absconding. As per initial investigation, the third shooter present with Kashyap and Singh was Shiv Kumar alias Shiva Gautam, 24, who is on the run. The police have also identified another accused, Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar, 21, who is allegedly the brain behind the murder.

Court proceedings

Prosecution and defense arguments in court

Public prosecutor Gautam Gaikwad challenged Kashyap's claim of being a minor, arguing that he is 19 years old according to documents recovered from him. Advocate Siddharth Agarwal, who appeared for the accused, argued that political rivalry should be considered as a possible motive and sought minimum police custody. The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed they had recovered two Aadhaar cards from Kashyap—one with the name he gave to police and another with a different name.