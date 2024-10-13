Sonam Wangchuk, 20 others detained for protesting outside Ladakh Bhavan
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and around 20 other protesters were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday. The group was protesting outside Ladakh Bhavan in New Delhi without official permission, a senior police officer said. However, some protesters claimed they weren't protesting but sitting peacefully. Those fasting alongside Wangchuk were taken to Mandir Marg police station amid heavy police presence to preserve law and order.
Wangchuk's march and previous detention
Wangchuk and his supporters had earlier marched to Delhi from Leh, demanding Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution. They were detained at Singhu border on September 30 by Delhi Police and released on October 2. The group is now seeking a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss their demands further.
Protesters' demands for Ladakh's constitutional inclusion
The protesters are demanding Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution. The schedule allows for the administration of tribal areas in northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. It establishes autonomous councils with legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to govern these areas independently. Apart from this, they are also demanding statehood for Ladakh along with a separate public service commission and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.