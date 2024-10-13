Summarize Simplifying... In short Sonam Wangchuk and 20 others were detained after protesting for Ladakh's inclusion in the Constitution's sixth schedule, which would grant the region autonomous governance.

The group, who had marched from Leh to Delhi, is also seeking statehood for Ladakh, a separate public service commission, and distinct Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

They are now requesting a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss their demands. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The group is demanding a meeting with top leaders, including PM Modi

Sonam Wangchuk, 20 others detained for protesting outside Ladakh Bhavan

By Chanshimla Varah 05:24 pm Oct 13, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and around 20 other protesters were detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday. The group was protesting outside Ladakh Bhavan in New Delhi without official permission, a senior police officer said. However, some protesters claimed they weren't protesting but sitting peacefully. Those fasting alongside Wangchuk were taken to Mandir Marg police station amid heavy police presence to preserve law and order.

March details

Wangchuk's march and previous detention

Wangchuk and his supporters had earlier marched to Delhi from Leh, demanding Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution. They were detained at Singhu border on September 30 by Delhi Police and released on October 2. The group is now seeking a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss their demands further.

Constitutional demand

Protesters' demands for Ladakh's constitutional inclusion

The protesters are demanding Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution. The schedule allows for the administration of tribal areas in northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. It establishes autonomous councils with legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to govern these areas independently. Apart from this, they are also demanding statehood for Ladakh along with a separate public service commission and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.