More health packages likely to be added to Ayushman scheme

By Chanshimla Varah 05:04 pm Oct 13, 202405:04 pm

What's the story The National Health Authority (NHA), which implements the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), is mulling over adding more health packages customized for senior citizens. The move comes as the government plans to extend health coverage to all persons aged 70 years and above. The expanded scheme, which is likely to be launched by October-end, will cover around six crore citizens from some 4.5 crore households.

Coverage details

AB-PMJAY's current coverage and future expansion

Currently, the AB-PMJAY scheme offers comprehensive coverage for 1,949 medical procedures across 27 specialties, including general medicine, surgery, oncology and cardiology. Hospital services such as drugs (covering 15 days' medication post-discharge), diagnostics (up to three days before admission), food and lodging are provided free of charge to beneficiaries. The scheme also covers admissions necessitated by certain mental health conditions like Alzheimer's and dementia.

Scheme accessibility

Eligibility and registration for the expanded AB-PMJAY scheme

The expanded AB-PMJAY scheme will be available to all persons aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their economic status. Beneficiaries will be provided an Ayushman card and free treatment up to ₹5 lakh at any AB-PMJAY-empaneled hospital. As of September 1, 29,648 hospitals were empaneled under this scheme which is being implemented in 33 states and Union territories across India.

Extra coverage

Additional benefits for senior citizens under AB-PMJAY

Senior citizens aged 70 years and above from families already covered under AB-PMJAY will get an additional top-up cover of up to ₹5 lakh per year. This amount is solely for them and doesn't have to be shared with other family members below 70 years. Those under private health insurance policies or the Employees's State Insurance scheme are also eligible to avail benefits under this scheme.

Scheme impact

AB-PMJAY's impact and continuous expansion

Since its launch, the AB-PMJAY scheme has covered 7.37 crore hospital admissions, with women making up 49% of the beneficiaries. The public has benefited to the tune of over ₹1 lakh crore under this scheme. Initially covering 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, the beneficiary base was revised to 12 crore families in January 2022 factoring India's decadal population growth of 11.7% over the 2011 population.