Saibaba died in a Hyderabad hospital on Saturday

Prolonged imprisonment, inadequate care led to professor Saibaba's death: NGO

By Chanshimla Varah 04:45 pm Oct 13, 202404:45 pm

What's the story The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) alleged that the death of former Delhi University professor and disability rights activist G N Saibaba was due to prolonged imprisonment and inadequate medical care. The NPRD alleged these factors aggravated his pre-existing health conditions. Saibaba, who had polio and multiple severe health issues, died in a state-run hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday due to post-operative complications.

Health decline

Saibaba's health deteriorated during imprisonment, claims NPRD

In a statement, the NPRD also emphasized the health issues Saibaba dealt with during his 10-year imprisonment, which they believe took a toll on his health. The organization said he suffered from deteriorating spinal and nervous system disorders in prison. One of his arms also became non-functional due to injuries sustained during his arrest. The NGO also alleged Saibaba suffered from acute pancreatitis and gallbladder stones but was denied required surgery despite repeated pleas for medical attention.

System critique

NPRD criticizes criminal justice system following Saibaba's death

The NPRD has slammed the criminal justice system, comparing Saibaba's case to that of Father Stan Swamy, who also died in custody. The organization had earlier protested against Saibaba's treatment in prison, calling it a violation of his rights to life, dignity, and health. They claimed that the lack of reasonable accommodation and medical treatment violated international treaties and domestic laws safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities.

Loss mourned

Saibaba's death a significant loss, says NPRD general secretary

Muralidharan, the general secretary of the NPRD, paid tribute to Saibaba as a champion for the marginalized and downtrodden. He said Saibaba's death is a huge loss to the movement for justice and human rights. To recall, Saibaba was acquitted in a Maoist links case seven months ago after spending 10 years in prison on charges which the NPRD called "false." His family will donate his mortal remains to a hospital as per his wish.