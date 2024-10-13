Summarize Simplifying... In short Amid a land scam investigation in Karnataka, a plot allocated to the Siddharth Vihar Trust has been returned.

Kharge returns land given by Karnataka amid MUDA scam investigation

By Chanshimla Varah 02:51 pm Oct 13, 202402:51 pm

What's the story Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family have decided to return a five-acre land in Karnataka amid the ongoing Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam. The land was allotted to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, owned by the Kharge family and headed by Rahul M Kharge, Mallikarjun's son. The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) had allotted the land in the Hardware Sector of the Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park in Bagalur.

Controversy and accusations surround land allotment

According to Vartha Bharati, the KIADB oversaw the allocation process, in which 193 organizations applied for the land and 43 were selected, including the Siddharth Vihar Trust. However, the allocation sparked criticism, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Amit Malviya accusing the government of "misuse of power" and "nepotism." The five-acre plot was allotted under the Schedule Caste (SC) quota and is part of a larger 45.94-acre plot earmarked for the Hi-Tech Defense Aerospace Park.

Formal complaint alleges irregularities in land allotment

In August, activist Dinesh Kallahalli lodged a formal complaint with Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, alleging irregularities in the allotment process. Kallahalli is seeking permission to prosecute Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil over the allegations. Minister Patil has denied any wrongdoing, saying Rahul was a "qualified applicant" and the site was approved through a transparent process.

Lokayukta officials investigate MUDA land scam

In related developments, Lokayukta officials are probing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in the MUDA land scam. The probe involves looking into records dating back to 1935 and questioning key players in the case. Siddaramaiah is accused of misusing his position to denotify land and getting sites worth crores in his wife's name. Following a petition by one Snehamayi Krishna on September 25, the Special Court directed the Lokayukta to probe these charges within 90 days.