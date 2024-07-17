In short Simplifying... In short The Karnataka government plans to introduce a bill mandating 50% local hires in management and 70% in non-management roles in industries and factories.

However, industry leaders have criticized the proposal, calling it "fascist," "unconstitutional," and potentially harmful to the state's tech sector.

In response to the backlash, the government has promised extensive consultations to balance local interests and industry needs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Karnataka CM retracts job reservation promise

Kannadiga quota: Siddaramaiah deletes post on 100% reservation for locals

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:57 pm Jul 17, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday deleted his X post that promised 100% job reservation for Kannadigas in all Group C and Group D positions within private companies. This came after the announcement received criticism from industry leaders who labeled it as "discriminatory" and harmful to the tech industry. The CM's original statement said, "Our government's aspiration is that no Kannadigas should be deprived of jobs in land of Kannada... Ours is a pro-Kannada government."

Reservation limits

Labor Minister clarifies job reservation cap

In response to the controversy, Karnataka Labor Minister Santosh S Lad clarified the government's stance on job reservations in private firms. According to Lad, reservations are capped at 70% for non-management roles and 50% for management-level positions. He said, "At management [level], it has been decided to provide reservation to 50% of the people. At the non-management level, it has been decided to provide work to 70%... If such skills are not available, people can be outsourced."

Employment Bill

Proposed bill to prioritize local skills

The Karnataka government is set to introduce a bill titled "Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024." The proposed legislation mandates that any industry or establishment must appoint 50% local candidates in management categories and 70% in non-management categories. Lad further explained the government's intent, stating "The government is trying to bring in a law to give preference to locally available skills...if it is available here."

Opposition voices

Industry leaders express concern over proposed bill

The proposed bill has been met with strong opposition from industry leaders. Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services, labeled the bill as "fascist" and "unconstitutional." Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, expressed concern that the bill could negatively impact the state's leading position in technology. RK Misra, Co-Chairman of ASSOCHAM Karnataka and Co-Founder of YULU, criticized the bill as "shortsighted" and warned that it could scare away Indian IT and Global Capability Centres.

Consultation promise

Government to consult widely on controversial bill

In response to the backlash, State Commerce and Industries Minister MB Patil said that the government will conduct extensive consultations to clear up confusion and ensure that the interests of Kannadigas are protected alongside those of industries. The proposed bill also includes provisions for establishments to apply for relaxation from its requirements if a sufficient number of local candidates are not available, and mandates training for local candidates within three years with government collaboration.