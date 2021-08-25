Mahasweta Devi's short story 'Draupadi' dropped from BA(Hons.) English course

The implementation of the NEP from 2022-23 had been approved by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters

The Academic Council (AC) of Delhi University on Tuesday dropped a celebrated short story of Mahasweta Devi from BA (Hons) English course while approving changes in its syllabus. The council also approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) from 2022-23 and four-year undergraduate programs, overriding a strong dissent from its members, in its 12-hour long meeting on Tuesday.

Approval

The implementation of the NEP from 2022-23 had been approved by the Standing Committee on Academic Matters in its meeting on Monday. Some members said despite opposition from a section of the council, the syllabus of the fifth semester of BA (Hons) English and the New Education Policy were approved. The matter will now be discussed by the varsity Executive Council.

Information

AC's 14 members gave dissent note on changes in syllabus

DU sources said 14 members of the Academic Council gave a dissent note on the changes in the syllabus of BA (Hons) English that dropped Mahasweta Devi's short story. The Oversight Committee suggested some changes in the syllabus earlier which were opposed in the meeting.

Protest

Dalit authors Bama and Sukirtharini were arbitrarily removed: AC member

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an AC member, said, "We strongly protest against the overreach of the Oversight Committee which arbitrarily changed texts in the new undergraduate Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) syllabi of the fifth semester, bypassing the statutory bodies like Faculties, Committee of Courses and Standing Committee." He said two Dalit authors Bama and Sukirtharini were arbitrarily removed.

Voting

There is no logic behind such removals: Dhusiya

"Then, Mahasweta Devi's Draupadi - a story about a tribal woman was also removed. It is shocking to note that this Oversight Committee did not have any experts from the concerned departments whose syllabus was changed. There is no logic behind such removals," he said. "No voting was allowed and the elected members were asked to deposit dissent notes," Dhusiya added.

Note

Implementation of NEP 2020 will see massive reduction of workload

"The implementation of NEP 2020 will see a massive reduction of current workload," a dissent note on the NEP read. "It's stated that Multiple Entry and Exit Schemes and Academic Bank of Credit will be implemented in DU in a way that only core courses will be left untouched and students can earn credits for all other (non-core courses) from other universities," it said.

FYUP

FYUP was introduced in 2013 but was withdrawn in 2014

The note also cited how the Four-year Undergraduate Program (FYUP) was introduced in 2013 but was withdrawn in 2014 after huge protests. Students had rejected the FYUP mainly because of the additional expenditure for the fourth year, it said. "The new model falls into the same trap by offering inconsequential courses in the first two semesters," it read.