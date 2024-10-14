Summarize Simplifying... In short A New York-bound Air India flight was diverted to Delhi due to a bomb threat received via social media. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and the plane underwent thorough security checks.

The flight was diverted to Delhi on Monday

New York-bound AI flight diverted to Delhi over security alert

What's the story An Air India flight headed from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on Monday after a security alert. "Flight AI119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi," an Air India Spokesperson confirmed.

Security measures

Passengers safely evacuated, aircraft undergoes security checks

Upon landing in Delhi, all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft. The plane was then shifted to an isolation runway for thorough security checks by agencies including a bomb squad team. A senior police official assured that standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure everyone's safety.

Threat alert

Bomb threat message prompts flight diversion

Reportedly, the decision to divert the flight was taken after Mumbai airport received a message on X (formerly Twitter) about a potential bomb threat on the New York-bound flight. The information was immediately relayed to security agencies in Delhi, which prompted the emergency landing and evacuation procedures. Air India is yet to provide more details about the incident, and investigations are underway.

Prior incident

Recent Air India Express incident underlines flight safety

This security alert comes on the heels of a similar incident involving an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah. The aircraft developed a mid-air technical glitch soon after take-off, forcing it to circle the sky multiple times before landing safely. The pilots' presence of mind averted a possible accident and ensured the safety of some 141 passengers on board.