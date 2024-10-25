Summarize Simplifying... In short Pop star Katy Perry is demanding $5.5 million from 85-year-old veteran Wescott for damages to a house she bought from him.

Wescott's team argues that Perry isn't entitled to a remodel at his expense, while Perry's side insists on her right to the claimed damages.

The public has mixed reactions, with some criticizing Perry for exploiting Wescott, and others defending her legal rights.

Katy Perry is facing backlash for asking millions from an 85-year-old

Why Katy Perry is demanding $5.5M from 85-year-old mentally-ill veteran

By Tanvi Gupta 05:25 pm Oct 25, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Pop star Katy Perry is facing backlash for demanding $5.5 million in damages from Carl Wescott, an 85-year-old war veteran who currently resides in a mental health facility. The controversy arises from a property purchase agreement signed by Perry and Wescott in 2020, where she agreed to buy his Santa Barbara property for $15 million after initially offering $13.5 million, reported In Touch Weekly.

Legal dispute

Perry's claim for damages and Wescott's response

Perry has now filed documents in court saying she is owed over $5.5 million from Wescott for damages the house has sustained. In 2020, Wescott sued Perry's business manager, Bernie Gudvi, saying he was heavily medicated after back surgery when he executed the deal and hence it should be nullified. However, Perry refused to back out and in 2023, a court ruled in her favor ordering that the house be handed over to her.

Counterclaim

Wescott's legal team challenges Perry's claim

Wescott's legal team has disputed Perry's claim for damages, saying, "This is the house that Katy Perry bought—she is not entitled to a disguised remodel at Mr. Westcott's expense." They also argued that Wescott deserves the right to perform discovery and trial preparation in light of Perry's new army of expert witnesses. The second phase of the trial will see Perry making her case for damages.

Public opinion

Internet reacts to Perry's demand from Wescott

The news of Perry's demand has triggered a wave of criticism online, with many accusing her of exploiting Wescott. Some users have called for Perry and her legal team to show more respect toward the aging former war veteran. However, others have defended the singer, pointing out that the court found she was in the right and should receive what is due to her.