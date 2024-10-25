Summarize Simplifying... In short Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' tour, after enthralling audiences globally, is set to rock India, starting with Delhi this weekend.

The tour has already set records as the highest-grossing concert tour in India, selling a whopping 2.5 lakh tickets.

'Dil-Luminati' tour will kick off in New Delhi on October 26

Diljit Dosanjh lands in India to kick-off 'Dil-Luminati' tour tomorrow

By Tanvi Gupta 05:59 pm Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Global music sensation, Diljit Dosanjh has touched down in India to start the Indian leg of his mega music concert tour. Aptly titled Dil-Luminati, the tour will kick off in New Delhi on Saturday (October 26). The Punjabi singer-actor shared an update about his arrival on Instagram Stories from inside his private jet. He posted a picture with a fruit basket and Indian flag emoji and the patriotic song Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from the classic film Purab Aur Paschim.

Tour details

'Dil-Luminati' tour: Dosanjh's global journey reaches India

The Dil-Luminati tour has already seen Dosanjh perform in countries like Canada, the US, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand. Now, he's bringing this musical extravaganza to Indian shores. The first concert will be in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. After that, the singer will continue his tour across Jaipur (November 2), Hyderabad (November 15), Ahmedabad (November 17), Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).

Record-breaking success

'Dil-Luminati' tour sets record in India

The Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 has already made history by becoming the highest-grossing concert tour ever in India. It did so with the sale of a staggering 2.5 lakh tickets. Earlier, Dosanjh had expressed his gratitude toward this overwhelming response, saying he was "overwhelmed" with the reaction toward his upcoming tour. The concert series is expected to draw massive crowds across all cities.