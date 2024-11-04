Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhansali's new film 'Love & War' has begun filming in Mumbai, with Kapoor starting the shoot and Kaushal joining next week. Bhatt will start her scenes in December.

'Love & War' will release in March 2026

Bhansali is finally kickstarting 'Love & War' filming in Mumbai

Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will start shooting for his much-anticipated drama, Love & War, on Thursday, November 7. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The team was supposed to start shooting on October 10, however, Mumbai rains pushed things back by two months. Per a new report, the first schedule will be shot at Studio 5 in Mumbai's Film City, which has been turned into a historic world, just like Bhansali's signature style.

Opening sequence

'Love & War' shoot to begin with crowd scene

The opening sequence of Love & War will see a crowd of 50 extras as sepoys (soldiers). A source told Mid-Day, "A lot of attention is being paid to each detail to ensure the period is appropriately reflected." Initially, only Kapoor will shoot these scenes. The source added Bhansali also plans to release a teaser poster with all the stars soon.

Cast updates

Kaushal and Bhatt's shooting schedules for 'Love & War'

While Kapoor will be the first one to start shooting, Kaushal is expected to join the set next week. Bhatt, on the other hand, will start her portions only in December. The film is rumored to be an epic romance set against a war backdrop. However, details about Love & War are being closely guarded with only a select few being granted access to the set. The male actors will likely play Air Force officers in this love triangle drama.