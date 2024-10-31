Ranbir-Vicky might play Air Force officers in 'Love & War'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming drama Love & War, starring Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines of late. The director intends to start shooting post-Diwali. Now, photos of Kapoor and Kaushal at Bikaner's Air Force Base have emerged online. This has fueled speculation that they will likely play Air Force officers in this love triangle drama—scheduled to be released in March 2026.
'Love & War' marks a reunion for Kapoor and Kaushal
The viral photos were posted by an Indian Air Force officer on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. This has sparked speculation among fans regarding Kapoor and Kaushal's roles in Love & War. The excitement is palpable as this film marks a reunion for the duo after their stellar performances in the 2018 biographical drama Sanju, where Kapoor essayed the titular role and Kaushal played his best friend, Kamli.
Bhansali's excitement for 'Love & War' and cast's previous collaborations
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali had previously expressed his excitement for Love & War. He called it a "very special film" that is contemporary and unlike anything he's done before. The film was officially announced in January 2024 and is already being hailed as one of the biggest releases of 2026. Naturally, this Bhansali-Kapoor-Bhatt-Kaushal collaboration has left fans excited.
'Love & War' to hit theaters in March 2026
Love & War is set to go on floors in October and will hit theaters on March 20, 2026. The film is an epic love saga set against the backdrop of a war, with Kapoor's character reportedly having negative shades. Bhatt will join the shoot in December/early January as she is currently busy shooting for YRF's female spy universe film Alpha alongside Sharvari.