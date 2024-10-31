Summarize Simplifying... In short Kartik Aaryan, confident about his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', dismisses the need for cameos or gimmicks.

He clarified a previous statement, stating his mention of Kiara Advani was a mix-up, not a spoiler.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is set to release on November 1

'Don't need cameos, gimmicks': Kartik confident about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

What's the story As the box office clash between Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again heats up, Kartik Aaryan has made an explosive statement. The actor, who heads the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, claimed that his film doesn't need any cameo appearances. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is complete with all set of actors who are already in the movie," he told Zoom.

Aaryan's statement

Aaryan is confident about his film

Aaryan said, "Isme aur kuch humey gimmicks nhi karne ki zaroorat hai. Hume humari story, humare film me bahut confidence hai. (We don't need any gimmicks. We are confident about the story and the movie.") The movie also stars Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

Clarification

Aaryan clarified his earlier statement about Kiara Advani's involvement

Earlier this month, Aaryan had accidentally said he shot the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kiara Advani, sparking rumors of her returning from the last installment. However, he later clarified in an interview with Galatta India that it was a slip of the tongue. "I was talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but confused it with 2. People thought I'd given away a secret or spoiler," he said.

Cameo controversy

'Singham Again' features Salman Khan's cameo

Meanwhile, Shetty's Singham Again is famous for its cameos, with Salman Khan confirmed to be reprising his iconic role of cop Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, among others. Both films are scheduled to hit theaters on November 1, making for a major Diwali clash at the box office.