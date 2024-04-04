Shraddha-Kriti-Manushi join 'No Entry 2' cast: Report
The much-awaited sequel to the 2005 blockbuster No Entry, titled No Entry 2, is set to feature a star-studded cast. As per reports, the lineup includes Manushi Chhillar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. This announcement follows producer Boney Kapoor's previous revelation that Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh will be leading the sequel.
Chhillar's foray into comedy
Chhillar, known for her roles in action films like Operation Valentine and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, as well as the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, will reportedly make a genre shift with this film. The sequel will mark her first venture into comedy. The buzz surrounding the film is quite high and the ensemble looks quite promising too.
Kapoor opened up about the sequel
In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, producer Kapoor confirmed the male leads for the sequel. "All the names mentioned are accurate. They are indeed part of the cast," he shared. He expressed his hopes that the sequel will be as entertaining as No Entry, praising the script as "absolutely fabulous" and "even funnier than the first one." It will be an Anees Bazmee directorial.