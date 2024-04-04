Next Article

'No Entry 2' is set for 2025 release

Shraddha-Kriti-Manushi join 'No Entry 2' cast: Report

By Aikantik Bag 03:56 pm Apr 04, 2024

Chhillar's foray into comedy

Chhillar, known for her roles in action films like Operation Valentine and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, as well as the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, will reportedly make a genre shift with this film. The sequel will mark her first venture into comedy. The buzz surrounding the film is quite high and the ensemble looks quite promising too.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, producer Kapoor confirmed the male leads for the sequel. "All the names mentioned are accurate. They are indeed part of the cast," he shared. He expressed his hopes that the sequel will be as entertaining as No Entry, praising the script as "absolutely fabulous" and "even funnier than the first one." It will be an Anees Bazmee directorial.