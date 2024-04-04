Next Article

Jeon Jong-seo's agency releases statement amid school bullying allegations

Jeon Jong-seo's agency refutes school bullying allegations; announces legal action

What's the story Renowned actor Jeon Jong-seo, known for her role in Wedding Impossible, is currently embroiled in school bullying allegations. An anonymous netizen has accused the actor's agency, ANDMARQ, of attempting to suppress these claims. In response, ANDMARQ issued an official statement denying the allegations and warning against spreading false information about the actor.

Read the official statement by ANDMARQ

ANDMARQ began their statement by expressing gratitude to fans for their unwavering support of Jeon. The agency addressed the rumors circulating on various online platforms and stated, "We recently became aware of an instance of false information and rumors being spread about actress Jeon Jong-seo." After conducting a thorough investigation involving the actress and her acquaintances, they found no truth in these accusations.

Agency to take legal action against false accusations

Initially, ANDMARQ chose not to respond to the baseless rumors. However, due to the widespread dissemination of speculative posts and harmful comments causing significant emotional distress to Jeon and her circle, they now plan to take legal action. "From now on, we intend to take legal measures to protect our label artist," the agency declared in their statement.