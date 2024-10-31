Summarize Simplifying... In short Comedian Samay Raina was blocked on Instagram by Kusha Kapila after he made controversial jokes about her personal life in a roast.

Kapila expressed her distress on social media, calling the jokes "shockingly unkind" and "dehumanizing".

Samay Raina revealed he has been blocked by Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila blocked comedian Samay Raina on Instagram: Here's why

What's the story Comedian Samay Raina's controversial roast of influencer-turned-actor Kusha Kapila continues to make headlines. On an episode of Pretty Good Roast Show S1 earlier this year, Raina cracked several jokes about Kapila's divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. The actor had later called the jokes "dehumanizing." Now, in a recent Instagram Story, Raina revealed that he has been blocked by Kapila on the platform, hinting at ongoing tension between the two.

Instagram revelation

Raina's recent revelation about being blocked by Kapila

Raina had recently sought panelist recommendations from his Instagram followers for his new show, India's Got Latent. When a fan suggested Kapila's name, he replied: "Hahahaha to be honest, that would be an epic episode for sure. Can't tag her because I'm blocked but hopefully someday in the future." This Instagram Story also made its way to Reddit where users had a field day with the ongoing situation.

Controversial content

Raina's roast targeted Kapila's personal life

Raina's roast of Kapila was especially controversial because it revolved around her personal life. He started by calling her a "gold-digger" and then made jokes about her divorce and the pet dog she has with her ex-husband. At one point, he said in Hindi, "Kusha has a female dog, who is with Kusha half the time, and during the other half remains happy."

Public response

Kapila expressed her distress over the roast

After the roast, Kapila took to social media to lament the jokes made about her body and divorce. She called them "shockingly unkind" and said some jokes "straight up dehumanized" her. In a post, she wrote: "I had no idea what was in store for me. Maybe I should have asked for a script and known better but since friends were involved I didn't."