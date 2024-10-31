Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Arshad Warsi revealed that many of his jokes in the film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' were improvised on set, with the support of director Hirani.

Arshad Warsi improvised most of his jokes in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:11 pm Oct 31, 202403:11 pm

What's the story Arshad Warsi, who essayed the iconic character Circuit in the 2003 Hindi comedy-drama film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, recently revealed that he improvised most of his jokes in the film. Speaking to Mashable India, he said, "The majority of what I have done in Munna Bhai is improvised. It's all extempore." The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, featuring Sanjay Dutt alongside Warsi, is remembered for its emotional story and heart-winning performances.

On-the-spot creativity

Warsi recalled improvising iconic scenes and dialogues

Warsi also recalled a scene where he kidnaps a foreigner in an ambulance. The first joke was "Do you want to meet Madhuri Dixit? She is sitting inside the van," but the crew didn't like it. Instead, they settled for a joke on poor, starving people, which Warsi improvised. Another dialogue that struck him during the shooting was 'Ye 6ft ka hai, ise main 2-2ft ke teen bana dunga,' when he had to shoot with a 6ft tall junior artist.

Director's support

Warsi credited director Hirani for allowing improvisation

Warsi credited the director, Hirani, for permitting him to improvise on set. He called Hirani a "good editor" and remembered how it was funny when they would talk about his improvisations. The actor mimicked Hirani's reaction to his ideas, saying he would suddenly go into his "fast-forward mode" and say, 'Haan, yeh acha lagega (Yes, this will look good).'

Director's humor

'Most assistants wouldn't get it': Warsi on Hirani's humor

Further discussing Hirani, Warsi said, "He has got a great sense of humor, he would grab it. Most of the assistants wouldn't get it." "They would not understand that 'What's so funny in this.' It is only later when you watch it that you find them funny." Meanwhile, on the work front, Warsi was recently seen in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. He will be seen next in the courtroom drama film Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar.