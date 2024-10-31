Summarize Simplifying... In short The Menendez brothers, infamous for killing their parents, could be free by Christmas.

Their lawyer is pushing to change their conviction from murder to manslaughter, which could lead to immediate release due to time served.

Other options include resentencing to a 50-year term, making them eligible for parole, or a clemency grant from California's governor.

A court hearing in Erik and Lyle's case is scheduled for December 11

Menendez brothers could walk free by Christmas: Report

What's the story Erik and Lyle Menendez—sentenced to life in prison for the gruesome murder of their parents in 1989—could be out of prison before Christmas. A court hearing on December 11 will see a judge deciding on their possible release. The date was set during a meeting of the defense team, prosecutors, and newly appointed judge Michael V Jesic of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. They were recently the subject of the Netflix documentary Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Defense sought to change murder conviction to manslaughter

The Menendez brothers' attorney Mark Geragos intends to seek a change in their conviction from murder to manslaughter, reported TMZ. If Judge Jesic approves it, they could be released immediately as they have already served three times the maximum sentence for manslaughter. The District Attorney's Office has expressed its willingness for the same. Notably, their case resurfaced after the sensational Netflix documentary delved into the years of abuse they faced at home.

Alternate paths to freedom for the Menendez brothers

Apart from the change in conviction, there are two other potential routes to freedom for Erik and Lyle. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is pushing for resentencing, proposing their life sentence without parole be swapped for a 50-year term. This would make them immediately eligible for parole but could take up to six months due to the involvement of the parole board.

Clemency request submitted to California governor

The last option for the Menendez brothers' release is clemency, which would need California Governor Gavin Newsom's involvement. If Newsom grants it, they could be released immediately. However, the governor's office has said it can't comment on individual cases as pending clemency applications are confidential. To note, the brothers admitted to killing their parents, saying they feared their parents would kill them to prevent people from discovering that their father had sexually abused them for years.