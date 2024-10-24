Summarize Simplifying... In short Anna Kendrick recently opened up about a past abusive relationship that lasted seven years, during which she initially blamed herself for the issues.

She also shared that her therapist initially sided with her ex, but later recognized the truth and apologized.

Now, Kendrick insists on therapy as a prerequisite for any future romantic involvement.

Anna Kendrick talks about her abusive relationship

Anna Kendrick reveals she was in a 7-year abusive relationship

By Tanvi Gupta 04:19 pm Oct 24, 202404:19 pm

What's the story In a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick opened up about her past experience in an abusive relationship for seven years. The 39-year-old actor confessed that she struggled to recognize the abusive nature of her relationship for a long time. "I was, like, reading all the articles and going, 'This doesn't look...like some of it looks like how they're describing it, but not completely,'" she said.

Self-blame

Kendrick initially blamed herself for relationship issues

Kendrick, who hasn't revealed the name of her ex, first thought she was the reason for their relationship problems. She said, "It came out of absolutely nowhere but was built on this foundation of I had so much love and trust for that person, so I thought it had to be me." "Like if one of us is crazy, it must be me. So it was very difficult to actually go: 'No, I think this is him.'"

Therapist's role

Kendrick's therapist initially sided with her ex-partner

Kendrick also revealed that even her therapist was initially swayed by her ex-partner's narrative. She said, "My therapist actually bought his stuff kind of hook, line, and sinker." But over time, the therapist recognized the truth and apologized to Kendrick in subsequent sessions. "I've had several sessions with him in the last several years where he's apologized to me because I think he realized what was going on like right toward the end."

Relationship history

'I'm never getting involved with a man...unless...'

While Kendrick didn't indicate if she's seeking a new relationship, she emphasized her new standards: "I am never getting involved with a man—meaning we're not even kissing, we're not even going to have a real conversation—unless you are in or have been in therapy." The 39-year-old actor previously dated cinematographer Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020 and was linked to Bill Hader from 2020 to 2022. Work-wise, she made her directorial debut with crime-thriller Woman of the Hour.