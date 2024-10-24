Anna Kendrick reveals she was in a 7-year abusive relationship
In a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick opened up about her past experience in an abusive relationship for seven years. The 39-year-old actor confessed that she struggled to recognize the abusive nature of her relationship for a long time. "I was, like, reading all the articles and going, 'This doesn't look...like some of it looks like how they're describing it, but not completely,'" she said.
Kendrick initially blamed herself for relationship issues
Kendrick, who hasn't revealed the name of her ex, first thought she was the reason for their relationship problems. She said, "It came out of absolutely nowhere but was built on this foundation of I had so much love and trust for that person, so I thought it had to be me." "Like if one of us is crazy, it must be me. So it was very difficult to actually go: 'No, I think this is him.'"
Kendrick's therapist initially sided with her ex-partner
Kendrick also revealed that even her therapist was initially swayed by her ex-partner's narrative. She said, "My therapist actually bought his stuff kind of hook, line, and sinker." But over time, the therapist recognized the truth and apologized to Kendrick in subsequent sessions. "I've had several sessions with him in the last several years where he's apologized to me because I think he realized what was going on like right toward the end."
'I'm never getting involved with a man...unless...'
While Kendrick didn't indicate if she's seeking a new relationship, she emphasized her new standards: "I am never getting involved with a man—meaning we're not even kissing, we're not even going to have a real conversation—unless you are in or have been in therapy." The 39-year-old actor previously dated cinematographer Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020 and was linked to Bill Hader from 2020 to 2022. Work-wise, she made her directorial debut with crime-thriller Woman of the Hour.