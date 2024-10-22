Summarize Simplifying... In short "Woman of the Hour," a chilling film about the notorious Dating Game Killer, Alcala, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix.

The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, features a star-studded cast including Kendrick and Zovatto.

Despite its release in several regions, it's yet to stream in India, but is expected to hit the Asia-Pacific market soon.

'Woman of the Hour' is Anna Kendrick's directorial debut

'Woman of the Hour': Chilling tale of Dating Game Killer

What's the story The crime thriller, Woman of the Hour, will soon make its streaming debut on Netflix. The film, based on the life of infamous serial killer Rodney Alcala, is Anna Kendrick's directorial debut. Kendrick also stars in a prominent role in the movie. The story follows Alcala's appearance on The Dating Game and his date with Cheryl Bradshaw in 1978—by which time he had already killed several women. Because of this appearance, Alcala became known as the Dating Game Killer.

True story

What is the story all about?

In 1978, a notorious serial killer had plotted an astounding plan to ascertain his next victim—by landing on a blind dating show. Posing as one of three bachelors on the show, Alcala went on to win the episode as bachelorette Bradshaw picked him, impressed by his fascinating answers. Despite their initial chemistry, Bradshaw reportedly couldn't ignore the "weird vibes" she felt afterward and rejected Alcala's offer for a date later. Ultimately, this decision saved her from a gruesome fate.

Streaming details

'Woman of the Hour' is yet to stream in India

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8 last year, is now all set for its digital streaming debut. It became available on Netflix in several regions from midnight on October 18. However, it is yet to arrive in India. But we can expect it to hit the Asia-Pacific market pretty soon.

Cast details

'Woman of the Hour' features a star-studded cast

The film features an ensemble cast including Kendrick as Cheryl Bradshaw, Daniel Zovatto as Alcala, and Nicolette Robinson as Lura. Other important roles are played by Tony Hale (Ed Burke), Kathryn Gallagher (Charlie), Pete Holmes (Terry), Autumn Best (Amy), Jessie Fraser (Lisa), Kelley Jakle (Sarah), Taylor Hastings (Melanie), Jedidiah Goodacre (Arnie) and Darcy Laurie as Marty.

Crew information

'Woman of the Hour' production and crew details

The film was written by Ian McDonald and directed by Kendrick. It was co-produced by AGC Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, and Boulder Light Pictures. The music and score were composed by Dan Romer and Mike Tuccillo, while Zach Kuperstein was the cinematographer. Andrew Canny was the film's editor.