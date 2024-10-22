Summarize Simplifying... In short New dad and actor, Ranveer Singh, recently splurged on a ₹4.74cr Range Rover, sparking speculation that it might be a gift for his newborn daughter.

Meanwhile, Singh and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, are set to star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again, releasing on November 1.

Padukone is reportedly taking a maternity break until March 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ranveer Singh welcomes new car after welcoming baby

New dad Ranveer Singh buys ₹4.74cr Range Rover

By Tanvi Gupta 06:18 pm Oct 22, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has just expanded his already impressive car collection with a new luxury vehicle. The Gully Boy star bought a Range Rover 4.4 LWB, reportedly costing a whopping ₹4.74cr in Mumbai. The purchase comes just weeks after he and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, welcomed their first child in September. Pictures of the new car, with Singh's signature number plate '6969,' have been doing the rounds online.

Fan reactions

Singh's new car sparks speculation among fans

As pictures of Singh's new car went viral, fans congratulated the actor and wondered if the luxury vehicle was a gift for his newborn daughter. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on September 8 with an Instagram post that read, "Welcome Baby Girl!" The happy news was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike.

Career updates

Singh and Padukone's upcoming projects and personal plans

On the work front, Singh and Padukone will be seen sharing the screen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again. In the movie, Singh will reprise his role as Simmba while Padukone will play Shakti Shetty, the first female cop in Shetty's 'cop universe.' The film releases on November 1. Meanwhile, Padukone is said to be on a maternity break until March 2025.