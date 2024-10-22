Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Vasan Bala, of the film 'Jigra', has responded to plagiarism allegations by Divya Khossla, urging the public to form their own opinions.

Vasan Bala responds to Divya Khossla's allegations

'Jigra' director Vasan Bala responds to Divya Khossla's plagiarism allegations

By Tanvi Gupta 05:52 pm Oct 22, 202405:52 pm

What's the story Alia Bhatt's latest film Jigra has been marred by accusations from actor-producer Divya Khossla Kumar. Khossla Kumar had alleged that the creators of Jigra manipulated box office figures and plagiarized her film Savi—released earlier this year. Now, Jigra director Vasan Bala has publicly responded to the accusations. In an interview with Times Now, Bala refuted these allegations by encouraging viewers to watch both films before forming their own opinions.

Director's stance

'Can't stop any of that...': Bala on the controversy

Bala said, "Both films are out, it's in the public domain, please watch and make up your own minds." He added that everyone has the right to express their opinions "even without watching both films." "Also free speech, so everyone is entitled and has the right to say what they want even without watching both films. Can't stop any of that."

Box office results

Bala accepted responsibility for 'Jigra's box office performance

Amid the controversy, Bala has also taken full responsibility for Jigra's underperformance at the box office. He said, "The box office let us down. As a director, if 100% faith is put on me in every department of the creatives then box office also needs to be taken care of by me." "In that department, it's clearly a letdown on my front."

Casting controversy

'Jigra' faced additional criticism for casting discrimination

Apart from plagiarism allegations, Jigra has also faced criticism from Manipuri actor Bijou Thaangjam. He accused the film's casting team of "unprofessional behavior" and "discrimination" against actors from Northeast India. Bala co-wrote and directed Jigra, which was produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. Also featuring Vedang Raina alongside Bhatt, the film hit theaters on October 11.

Film overview

'Jigra' and 'Savi': A comparison of plots and earnings

Jigra stars Bhatt as Satya, who goes on a mission to rescue her younger brother Ankur (Raina) from a foreign prison. Meanwhile, Savi, starring Khossla Kumar, Harshvardhan Rane, and Anil Kapoor, follows a housewife's resolve to free her husband from an English jail. Currently, Jigra has earned ₹27.8cr at the box office while Savi's lifetime collection remains at ₹13cr.