'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house is a fantastical realm

'Jumanji meets Harry Potter': JioCinema unveils 'Bigg Boss OTT3' house

What's the story JioCinema has finally given the audiences a sneak peek into the newly designed house for Bigg Boss OTT 3. Created by designer-director Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita, the house is described as a "crazy world of fantasy" that merges elements from Harry Potter and Jumanji with artificial intelligence. The design features dragons, unicorns, warriors, and an array of locks and keys in various shapes and sizes.

Kumar also sought AI's help in the process

In an interview with Indian Express, Kumar revealed that this year's house is like a "fantasy book come alive." "With AI being a part of the experience, we have huge keyholes from where you can look into the outside world, but not inside it." "Then there are huge 30-foot statutes with swords which work as entry into the main house."

Unique features of the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house

Kumar shared that the garden area showcases a large face with a water fountain feature and a swimming pool with an eye on the ceiling from which a 3D Unicorn emerges. "There is a small castle turned into a bar, the gym area has animals holding locks and keys. One corner is like a vineyard with lemons hanging." The living room houses an exploding book that reads 'Once Upon a Time' when opened.

The uncomfortable comfort of the 'Bigg Boss' house

Kumar revealed that the house is intentionally designed to be uncomfortable for the contestants. He stated, "It should not be homely, it is supposed to eat them up." "The first two weeks they will love it, every wall speaks to you, then the house will haunt you, it will creep you out. So the house also plays with you, it's the 17th contestant." "It does affect you mentally after one point."

The creative process behind the house

When asked about their creative process, Kumar shared that he and Vanita challenge everyone to come up with ideas. He said, "We belong to that fantasy world so it keeps coming to us." "My house also has everything that the Bigg Boss house has. We ideate with the creative team, brainstorm, and take it forward." The much-anticipated Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, will stream on Jio Cinema Premium from Friday at 9 pm.

