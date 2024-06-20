In brief Simplifying... In brief The trailer for the third season of 'Mirzapur' is out, promising more of the gripping tale of drug lord Akhandanand Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiyaa.

This season delves deeper into power politics, with Guddu Bhaiya vying for control, and continues the series' tradition of intense violence.

What's the story The much-awaited third season of Amazon Prime Video's original crime-thriller series Mirzapur is slated for release on July 5. Ahead of the D-day, the trailer was unveiled on Thursday and features a large star cast comprising Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang. The first season premiered in 2018, while the second followed in 2020.

Plot details

'Mirzapur 3' continues saga of power and betrayal

Going by the trailer, the third season promises to continue the riveting narrative of the notorious drug lord Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiyaa, essayed by Tripathi. This season will focus more on the power politics in Purvanchal, with Guddu bhaiya (Fazal) trying to claim his place on the metaphorical throne. As is the case with the previous seasons, gore and violence will be galore in this installment as well.

Watch the fast-paced trailer here

Cast details

'Mirzapur' franchise has embraced fandom in its purest form'

Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi originals, Prime Video India said, "With its authenticity, well-etched out characters, relentless pace and nuanced storyline, Mirzapur has truly captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, resonating deeply with fans who eagerly await its next season." "The Mirzapur franchise has embraced fandom in its purest form where its characters have become a part of popular culture. We're excited to treat the fans who have made this franchise so iconic and popular, with a fresh new season."