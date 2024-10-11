Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vijay 69", a film led by Anupam Kher and produced by Maneesh Sharma, is set to premiere on Netflix in November.

'Vijay 69' will premiere on November 8

'Vijay 69': Anupam Kher-led YRF film to premiere in November

By Tanvi Gupta 12:17 pm Oct 11, 202412:17 pm

What's the story Yash Raj Films's upcoming movie Vijay 69, starring veteran actor Anupam Kher, is set to premiere on Netflix this November 8. The announcement was made through a motion poster featuring Kher on Friday, which was shared by Netflix India on their social media handles. In this inspiring film, the 69-year-old actor portrays a 69-year-old triathlon athlete, a role for which he trained extensively, including learning to swim last year.

'Vijay 69' plot and production details revealed

Vijay 69 tells the story of a man who decides to take part in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma, who has worked on Band Baaja Baaraat and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Apart from Kher, the movie also stars Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja in pivotal roles. Building on the successes of The Railway Men, The Romantics, and Maharaj, Vijay 69 is the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF.

Take a look at the motion poster here

'Vijay 69' director expressed excitement over Netflix premiere

Akshay Roy, the director of Vijay 69, said he was excited about the film's premiere on Netflix. In a statement, he called it "a feel-good, slice-of-life film about passion, grit and overcoming obstacles to win at life or, sometimes, a triathlon." Speaking about the film, Kher reportedly said, "Vijay 69 is more than just a film—it's a testament to passion, perseverance, and the unshakable human spirit."

Meanwhile, a quick look at Kher's recent and upcoming projects

Kher was recently spotted in the family drama The Signature, which is currently streaming on ZEE5 The story follows his character Arvind, who is thrown into a major crisis when his wife is diagnosed with a disease right before their international trip. Apart from Vijay 69, Kher will also be seen in the upcoming movie Emergency co-starring Kangana Ranaut.