This marks a shift for Madhavan, returning to a romantic role after a series of unconventional parts, and a reunion for Shaikh with Dharmatic after three years.

By Isha Sharma 03:54 pm Oct 10, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Dharma Productions, is reportedly gearing up for a new project, scheduled for 2025. It will be a romantic comedy with R Madhavan (54) and Fatima Sana Shaikh (32) in lead roles, reported Peeping Moon. Directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar fame, the movie is said to be an entertaining love story between an older man and a younger woman.

Collaboration

Dharmatic Entertainment and Netflix continue their successful partnership

The yet-to-be-titled project is a collaboration between Dharmatic Entertainment and Netflix, continuing their successful partnership. Their previous joint ventures include projects like Guilty, Ajeeb Daastaans, Searching for Sheela, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and The Fame Game. This new romantic comedy marks their third recent collaboration after the greenlighting of an upcoming film featuring Konkona Sen Sharma-Pratibha Ranta and an airline-themed show created by Karan Johar.

Actor's path

Madhavan and Shaikh's journey with Dharmatic Entertainment

The upcoming film marks a departure for Madhavan from his recent unconventional, gritty roles, giving him a chance to return as a romantic hero after several years. It will also be his second collaboration with Dharma Productions after his role in the forthcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer C. Shankaran Nair biopic. Meanwhile, Shaikh is returning to Dharmatic Entertainment after three years since her last collaboration on the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans.

Success streak

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions is enjoying a successful year

Dharma Productions is having a great year with multiple releases already: Love Storiyaan (Amazon Prime), Showtime (Disney+Hotstar), Ae Watan Mere Watan (Amazon Prime), Gyaarah Gyaarah (ZEE5), and Call Me Bae (Amazon Prime). Their recent venture, The Tribe, was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 4. This will be followed by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty's startup comedy, Daring Partners.