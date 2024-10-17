Summarize Simplifying... In short Amy Adams is back on the big screen with 'Nightbitch', a unique film where she literally turns into a dog.

'Nightbitch' made its UK debut at the London Film Festival

'Nightbitch': Amy Adams turns into a dog, literally!

By Tanvi Gupta 02:30 pm Oct 17, 202402:30 pm

What's the story The new film, Nightbitch, featuring Amy Adams as a mother who believes she's transforming into a dog at night has made its UK debut at the London Film Festival. This comes after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. Adapted from Rachel Yoder's 2021 novel, the film follows an artist-turned-stay-at-home mom who experiences bizarre transformations in her nightly routine, with her maternal instincts taking on a dog-like quality.

Cast and release

'Nightbitch' features a star-studded cast

The film's star-studded cast also features Scoot McNairy, Mary Holland, Jessica Harper, Zoe Chao, Ella Thomas, Stacey Swift, Archana Rajan, Adrienne Rose White, Darius De La Cruiz, and Roslyn Gentle. Originally slated for a Hulu premiere, Searchlight later opted for a wide theatrical release. This marks Adams's return to the big screen after nearly three years since her last appearance in Disney's Disenchanted in 2022.

Statement

Adams described Yoder's novel as 'unique and otherworldly'

Earlier, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Adams described Yoder's novel as "unique and otherworldly, and like nothing I'd ever read before," adding that the aspect she connected with most was "this idea of loss of identity." Reflecting on her character's journey in the film, she explained, "Through her parenting—through her mothering—she got in touch with something bigger and something primal." The 98-minute (1 hour and 38 minutes) film has garnered broadly positive reviews.

Premiere date

'Nightbitch' is set for December theatrical release

Nightbitch is directed by Marielle Heller who also co-wrote the script with Yoder. The film is produced by a team including Adams, Heller, Anne Carey, Sue Naegle, Stacy O'Neil, and Christina Oh. The executive producers of Nightbitch are Yoder, Allison Rose Carter, Megan Ellison, Adam Paulsen, and Sammy Scher. The film is a production venture of Annapurna Pictures, Archer Gray, Bond Group Entertainment, and Defiant By Nature. Fans can look forward to its theatrical release on December 6.

Future ventures

Adams's upcoming projects: A look

Adams, an Oscar-winning actor, has three other feature films lined up for release in the near future. These include Kornel Mundruczo's At the Sea, The Invite with Paul Rudd, and Klara and the Sun with Jenna Ortega. Adams has previously appeared in films such as Arrival, Nocturnal Animals, American Hustle, Dear Evan Hansen, Vice, and The Woman in the Window.