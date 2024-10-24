Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood's Bachchan family, Amitabh and Abhishek, have made a splash in Mumbai's luxury real estate market, investing over ₹100 crore in 2024 alone.

Abhishek-Amitabh purchases 10 luxurious apartments

Amitabh-Abhishek's property investments cross ₹100cr in 2024: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:59 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story The Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, has recently purchased luxury real estate worth ₹24.95 crore in Mulund West, Mumbai. The properties are part of Oberoi Realty's prestigious Eternia project and span a total carpet area of 10,216 sq ft. The purchase includes 10 luxurious apartments, including a mix of 3 BHK and 4 BHK units. Here's everything you need to know about this purchase.

Investment breakdown

Investment details and property specifications

The total investment of ₹24.95 crore also includes a hefty stamp duty of ₹1.5 crore. Abhishek has bought six apartments for ₹14.77 crore, while his father bought the rest four. Eight apartments are 1,049 sq ft each, while the other two are 912 sq ft each. Each purchase comes with two designated parking spaces, adding to the value of these luxury properties in Mumbai's fast-developing Mulund West area.

Market impact

Bachchan family's significant contribution to Mumbai's celebrity real estate

Since 2020, the Bachchans have reportedly made up over 25% of celebrity real estate transactions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). They have amassed around 0.19 million sq ft of property with a cumulative investment of ₹219 crore. Just in 2024, their investments in different real estate ventures have surpassed ₹100 crore, making a significant contribution to Mumbai's luxury property market.

Career highlights

Meanwhile, Bachchans continue to shine in Bollywood

On the work front, Big B was last seen in Vettaiyan opposite Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil. The film was released in theaters on October 10 this year. Meanwhile, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. He also has Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 in his kitty, which is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.