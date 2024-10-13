Summarize Simplifying... In short Ratan Tata, the visionary business leader and philanthropist, who took the Tata Group global, has been remembered by world leaders and tech giants alike for his immense contributions.

From Netanyahu's praise of his India-Israel friendship, to Bill Gates' admiration for his global impact, Tata's legacy is hailed as inspiring.

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night

'Champion of India-Israel Friendship': Netanyahu remembers Ratan Tata

By Chanshimla Varah 10:01 am Oct 13, 202410:01 am

What's the story Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoling the death of Indian industrialist Ratan Tata. The Tata Group's chairman emeritus passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86 after a prolonged illness. "I and many in Israel mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries," Netanyahu wrote.

International tributes

Global leaders pay tribute to Tata's legacy

Netanyahu's message was among a chorus of tributes from world leaders for Tata, who was widely respected for his business acumen and philanthropic efforts. US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, remembered Tata as a "giant with a giant heart," while French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged his "visionary helmsmanship" and "immense philanthropic achievements."

Industry mourning

Tech leaders Pichai, Gates remember Tata's impact

The business world also mourned Tata's passing, with tributes from tech giants like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Pichai recalled Tata's inspiring vision during their last meeting at Google, while Gates lauded his dedication to improving lives globally. "His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations," Gates wrote.

National mourning

PM Modi remembers Tata as a visionary business leader

PM Modi also paid tribute to Tata, calling him a visionary business leader and a compassionate soul. Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Tata was known for his business leadership and philanthropy. As Chairman of Tata Sons, he was instrumental in taking the Tata Group global, overseeing major acquisitions like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. In recognition of his exceptional contributions to industry and society, Tata was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, in 2008.