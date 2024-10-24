Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has started a 40-day shoot for a new film in Bangkok, amidst controversy over an ad where he dons a police uniform to promote poker, drawing criticism from a Hindu group.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins 40-day shoot for new film in Bangkok

By Tanvi Gupta 05:29 pm Oct 24, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly started a 40-day shooting schedule in Bangkok for an upcoming commercial film. A source close to the actor told Money Control, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in Bangkok for a 40-day schedule, shooting for an upcoming commercial film. The project promises a unique role for the actor as a lead, adding to his already diverse filmography." However, the details of the project are not known yet.

Controversy

Meanwhile, Siddiqui faces backlash over controversial advertisement

In other news, the 50-year-old actor is facing flak after a controversial advertisement was released. The ad shows him in a police uniform, promoting poker gameplay. A Hindu outfit has accused him of sullying the image of the Maharashtra Police and sought legal action against him from the Mumbai Police Commissioner. They are also seeking accountability from Ankur Singh, owner of Big Cash Poker.

Recent projects

A quick look at Siddiqui's recent projects

Meanwhile, Siddiqui was last featured in the mystery-drama Rautu Ka Raaz, where he played a cop, which was released on ZEE5 earlier this year. He also appeared in the horror-thriller Adbhut, directed by Sabbir Khan, which premiered on Sony Max on September 15. Coming up next for him is the thriller Section 108, for which the teaser was released last year. The film also features Regina Cassandra.