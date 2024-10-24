Summarize Simplifying... In short Ramesh, a relative of Lawrence, refuted claims of financial motivation in the Salman Khan blackbuck case, stating that Khan had offered a blank check to settle the matter, which they declined.

He defended Lawrence's innocence in legal cases, including the blackbuck case and the Baba Siddique murder case.

Ramesh also revealed that his family spends nearly ₹35-40 lakh annually to support Lawrence, whose father owns 110 acres of land in their village.

Ramesh Bishnoi demands apology from Salman Khan

Salman offered blank check to settle Blackbuck case: Lawrence's cousin

By Tanvi Gupta 05:27 pm Oct 24, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Ramesh Bishnoi, the cousin of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has come out in the open to announce his community's support for Lawrence in the ongoing row involving actor Salman Khan. Speaking to NDTV, he demanded an apology from Khan over the blackbuck hunting case and accused the actor's family of playing with their religious sentiments. "When Salman Khan killed the blackbuck, every Bishnoi's blood was boiling," he said.

'Today, the entire Bishnoi community stands with Lawrence...'

Ramesh further stressed that their society loves wildlife and trees and that 363 ancestors laid down their lives to protect trees. He said his community was angry over Khan's actions and added, "But if the community was made fun of, then it is natural for the society to get angry." "Today, the entire Bishnoi community stands with Lawrence in this matter," he firmly added.

Ramesh refuted claims of financial motivation in Khan controversy

Ramesh also responded to allegations by Khan's father, Salim Khan, who implied that the Lawrence gang was motivated by money. He denied these allegations, saying, "I want to remind him his son brought a checkbook in front of the community, saying fill in the figures and take it. If we were hungry for money, we would have taken it at that time."

Ramesh defended Lawrence's innocence in legal cases

Defending Lawrence, Ramesh said while Khan was found guilty in the blackbuck case and sentenced to five years imprisonment, no crime has been proven against Lawrence. He denied Lawrence's involvement in the politician Baba Siddique murder case and extortion cases, saying people are misusing his name for their benefit. "Lawrence would be considered a criminal only when the court proved him guilty," he added.

Ramesh revealed the family's financial support for Lawrence

Ramesh revealed that his family spends nearly ₹35-40 lakh every year to support Lawrence. He revealed details of their family's wealth, "Lawrence's father was a constable in the Haryana Police and owns 110 acres (of land) in our village. Lawrence always wore expensive clothes and shoes." In 1998, Khan was accused of hunting a blackbuck—an animal revered by the Bishnoi community. In 2018, the Rajasthan HC found him guilty. Khan challenged the ruling and was later granted bail.