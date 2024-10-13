Summarize Simplifying... In short Following the murder of Bollywood and political stalwart Baba Siddique, actor Salman Khan has heightened security and cancelled meetings, with his family requesting privacy.

Khan, along with his brothers, is deeply affected by Siddique's death, who was known for his unifying Iftar parties and for resolving a major feud between Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly shaken by the untimely demise of his close friend and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Baba Siddique. The actor has canceled all his meetings and is busy with funeral arrangements, India Today reported. A source close to the Siddique family said Khan was "unable to sleep" after returning from Lilavati Hospital late on Saturday night.

Ever since Siddique passed away, worries over Khan's safety have heightened. Security has been tightened at his Galaxy apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor's family has also asked their friends from the industry to not visit him during this time. A source close to Siddique's family said Khan has been constantly checking on Zeeshan (Siddique's son) and the family since the tragic incident.

Khan has reportedly been "on the phone checking on the funeral arrangements and every other detail." The loss of Siddique has shaken not just Khan but also his close family members, including his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, who were regulars at Siddique's Iftar parties. Meanwhile, earlier on Sanday, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The gang leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, has also been threatening Khan for a long time now.

Siddique was a stalwart of both Bollywood and politics, hosting annual Iftar parties that united politicians and A-list film stars. His demise has sent shockwaves across both these worlds. Notably, he was instrumental in ending one of Bollywood's biggest feuds - the infamous rift between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman, which stemmed from an alleged altercation at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008.