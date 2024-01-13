Mumbai Air Show 2024: Airport partially shut, traffic advisory issued

1/6

India 2 min read

Mumbai Air Show 2024: Airport partially shut, traffic advisory issued

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:52 pm Jan 13, 202412:52 pm

Check road closures and alternative routes in Mumbai ahead of IAF's air show

The Indian Air Force (IAF), in collaboration with the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, is carrying out the "Mumbai Air Show" over Marine Drive from Friday to Sunday. Several roads have been closed for vehicular movements, and the city's traffic police have listed alternative routes for the same. Flight operations have also been shut at the Mumbai airport due to the event. So, here's all you need to know about the event and what will be affected!

2/6

Know about IAF's 'Mumbai Air Show'

The IAF's aerial show includes demonstrations by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the Sarang Helicopter Display Unit. The aerobatic displays would also feature a vast range of aerial activities, including freefall and parachute displays by the Akashganga team and C-130 aircraft and a low-level aerobatic display and fly-past by the Su-30 MKI. The show is part of the IAF's outreach program, which aims to raise awareness and enhance ties between the IAF and the local community.

3/6

Alternatives routes and advisory from Mumbai Traffic Police

On Thursday, the Mumbai Traffic Police announced that traffic restrictions will come into effect from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday and Sunday in several parts of the financial capital. According to the advisory, N S Road (South Bound), Veer Nariman Road (North Bound), N S Road (North Bound), and Dinshaw Vacha Road will remain closed for the event. While naming alternatives for these routes, the traffic department said these restrictions don't apply to emergency vehicles in all areas.

4/6

New parking rules in Mumbai for Air Force's grand show

Parking will also be unavailable from 7:00am on Saturday till Sunday 3:00pm on NS Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Madame Cama Road, Ramnath Goenka Marg, and Dinshaw Vacha Road. The same rule will apply to vehicles on the Veer Nariman Road, Maharishi Karve Road, Vinay K Shah Road, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, and Free Press Journal road.

5/6

Read Mumbai Traffic Police's full advisory here

6/6

Mumbai airport to remain partially shut

Meanwhile, two runways of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain closed from 12:00pm to 1:00pm until Sunday. The airport authority also issued a passenger advisory ahead of the event, saying, "Passengers are urged to verify their scheduled flights with their respective airlines before heading to the airport during these days. Your cooperation is appreciated."