In short Simplifying... In short Renowned film critic Anupama Chopra is closing her popular platform, 'Film Companion', after a successful 10-year run.

However, the spirit of the platform will continue in 'FC Studios', a division dedicated to long-form storytelling, with its first project, a documentary special, soon to be available on a streaming service.

Chopra will now lead the team at The Hollywood Reporter India.

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:06 pm Jul 25, 202407:06 pm

What's the story Renowned film critic Anupama Chopra has announced the closure of her decade-old platform, Film Companion. There have been rumors regarding the same for a long time and now, Chopra confirmed film lovers' fears. In a farewell note on Instagram on Thursday, she reflected on the platform's journey and highlighted some of her favorite interview moments and series. She also revealed that Film Companion is evolving into FC Studios, a division dedicated to long-form storytelling.

Reflections

Chopra reflects on inspiration behind naming 'Film Companion'

Chopra shared the inspiration behind Film Companion's name, which was derived from a quote by American philosopher-film critic Stanley Cavell. Cavell had said, "The writing about film that has meant most to me has the power of a missing companion. Our ambition was to be that missing companion..." She described the journey as a "tumultuous ride," acknowledging the challenges of creating credible entertainment journalism in today's environment.

Milestones & future

Chopra reminisces milestones and announces FC Studios

Chopra fondly recalled milestone moments during her tenure at Film Companion, including interviewing Shah Rukh Khan in Lisbon and hosting the viral interview with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. She also mentioned conducting roundtables and open-air conversations with celebrities like Deepika Padukone. Expressing gratitude toward her team, she said: "Film Companion has had a blazing 10-year-run." As the platform winds down, Chopra announced that "Film Companion lives on in FC Studios- our speciality division for long-form storytelling."

Upcoming projects

FC Studios's first project and Chopra's future endeavors

Chopra revealed that the first project from FC Studios, a documentary special, will soon be available on a streaming service. She ended her note with a hopeful message, quoting a popular Bollywood line, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." Following the announcement, several film enthusiasts expressed their gratitude toward Chopra for creating such a platform. While she did not disclose the reason behind Film Companion's closure, Chopra confirmed her next move as heading the team at The Hollywood Reporter India.