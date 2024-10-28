Summarize Simplifying... In short Sreeleela was initially set to make her Bollywood debut in Varun Dhawan's upcoming comedy, but opted out after learning her role was too marginal.

She was replaced by Pooja Hegde, who is also busy with Telugu cinema.

Meanwhile, Hegde is excited for her role in Thalapathy 69, while Sreeleela is working on Robinhood and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pooja Hegde has replaced Sreeleela in David Dhawan's next

Why Pooja Hegde replaced Sreeleela in Varun's upcoming comedy film

By Isha Sharma 09:26 am Oct 28, 202409:26 am

What's the story It was recently reported that actor Pooja Hegde has replaced Sreeleela in an upcoming comedy film by director David Dhawan. The film is headlined by Varun Dhawan and is reportedly titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Now, a Zoom report has explained why Sreeleela opted out of the movie. The comedy entertainer will tentatively be released on October 2, 2025.

Career focus

Sreeleela's decision was influenced by her current commitments

A source close to Sreeleela told Zoom, "Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan and producer Ramesh Taurani were very keen to get Sreeleela on board." "Initially Sreeleela agreed, but then she got to know there was another heroine in the film. Her role seemed too marginal for a proper Bollywood debut, so she politely opted out. Now they've replaced her with Pooja Hegde." "She is busy with her Telugu assignments. It is too early to spread her wings beyond Telugu cinema."

Upcoming projects

Hegde and Sreeleela's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Hegde is looking forward to Thalapathy 69, co-starring Vijay. She recently told ETimes, "I have a bunch of announcements coming. I just let the production house announce it. Going ahead, you are going to see me in different roles. This year, I decided to take a step back, watch my entire filmography, and decide what I want to do next." On the other hand, Sreeleela's upcoming projects include Robinhood and Ustaad Bhagat Singh opposite Pawan Kalyan.