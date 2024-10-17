Summarize Simplifying... In short A plot to assassinate actor Salman Khan, involving high-end weapons from Pakistan and a ₹25 lakh contract, was recently uncovered.

The elaborate scheme, planned between August 2023 and April 2024, involved 60-70 people tracking Khan's movements and an escape plan to Sri Lanka.

This follows previous threats and incidents linked to the Bishnoi gang, including a shooting outside Khan's residence and an email threat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salman Khan's assassination plot was revealed in a chargesheet

'AK-47s...₹25L bounty': How Bishnoi gang planned to assassinate Salman

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 pm Oct 17, 202404:10 pm

What's the story A chargesheet filed by the Navi Mumbai Police on Thursday (October 17) has revealed a sinister plot to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The scheme was masterminded by the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has been targeting Khan since the 1998 blackbuck incident. Five people were named in the chargesheet which detailed plans to procure advanced firearms from Pakistan for execution of the plan.

Weapon procurement

High-end firearms sourced for assassination attempt

The chargesheet elaborated that the weapons, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M-16s, and a Turkish-made Zigana pistol were to be used by underage recruits. The firearms were procured from Pakistan. Sukha, who was arrested from Haryana's Panipat, was the one who gave the hit to shooter Ajay Kashyap alias AK and four others. The conspiracy also involved a ₹25 lakh contract, 60 to 70 people tracking Khan's movements at his Bandra house, Panvel farmhouse, and Goregaon Film City.

Assassination plan

Plot involved international connections and escape plan

Per reports, the plan was developed between August 2023 and April 2024. Due to Khan's tight security and bulletproof vehicles, high-end weapons were deemed necessary for the attack. Sukha negotiated with Pakistan-based arms dealer Dogar via video call for the supply of weapons. The shooters awaited instructions from Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar and Lawrence's brother Anmol Bishnoi. The chargesheet also disclosed a post-assassination escape plan involving travel from Kanyakumari to Sri Lanka by boat.

Prior threats

Khan previously reported threats from gang

Notably, shooter Sukha is connected to the firing incident outside Khan's residence and will be produced in court after being brought to Navi Mumbai. The plot was unearthed during an investigation into the shooting incident outside Khan's Bandra residence in April. Notably, Khan had earlier alerted police about threats from the Bishnoi gang. In January, two men tried to trespass into his Panvel farmhouse using fake identities. In March 2023, Khan was sent an email threat.