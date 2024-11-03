Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Baby John', a Hindi remake of Atlee's 2016 action thriller 'Theri', is set to release an exclusive taster cut in cinemas from November 1st and digitally from November 4th.

The film, featuring Varun Dhawan in multiple roles including a fierce cop and a devoted father, also marks Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut and includes a special appearance by Salman Khan.

Nov 03, 2024

What's the story Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film Baby John will be released in theaters worldwide on Christmas 2024. Ahead of its digital release on Monday, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Dhawan in an intense avatar. The actor posted the poster on his social media handles with the caption, "Good vibes guaranteed with this Baby #BabyJohnTasterCut, out tomorrow." The (already viral) taster cut will be released at 11:00am on Monday.

The taster cut of Baby John was first previewed in theaters, attached to the screenings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. This exclusive preview introduced the characters of Baby John, narrated by a young girl who uses an analogy of ants taking down a mighty elephant. Dhawan is seen in various avatars including a fierce police officer, an action hero, and most tenderly, a devoted father.

The makers of Baby John announced the release of the taster cut with a statement, "We're excited to announce that we will be releasing an exclusive Taster Cut of Baby John for the very first time which will be exclusively running in cinemas from 1st November and digitally worldwide from 4th November." They also requested audiences to respect their hard work by refraining from posting/recording content that could contribute to piracy. However, the clip spread online like wildfire.

Baby John is a Hindi remake of Atlee's hit 2016 action thriller, Theri. The film narrates the tale of a former cop on a mission to save his daughter from past enemies. It also marks Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut and stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff as the antagonist, and Rajpal Yadav in a pivotal role. Reportedly, Salman Khan will make a special appearance in this action-packed film.