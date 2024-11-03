Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's apology to Shalini Passi was edited out due to poor visibility as it was shot at night.

'Fabulous Lives...': Riddhima's apology to Shalini was edited out—here's why

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:31 pm Nov 03, 202405:31 pm

What's the story In a recent revelation, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that an apology scene featuring Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was edited out from the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. The incident in question saw Kapoor Sahni accidentally spilling wine on co-star Shalini Passi's dress during a dinner scene. This led to speculation among the Mumbai wives group about Kapoor Sahni's lack of an apology.

Johar clarified the reason behind the scene's removal

Johar, who is also the producer of the show, clarified during a virtual chat that Kapoor Sahni did apologize to Passi when they were in Mauritius. However, this scene was not included in the final cut of the show as it was not visible since it was shot at night. "The apology came on day 2 or day 3," said Passi.

Passi shared her feelings about the incident

Passi opened up about the incident and its aftermath in the same virtual chat. She said, "I'm okay, I actually don't care. Ya, it's all in the past and I don't want to see the re-runs." "I know what happened. I know how I was made to feel." She added that she felt sidelined by her own team members on the show.

'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' continues on Netflix

The third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is currently streaming on Netflix. This season saw the introduction of new entrants Passi, Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. It was renamed to include a Delhi versus Mumbai angle. Passi reportedly bonded well with the Mumbai wives at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash but felt slighted by her own team members. The show is produced by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and has been running for three seasons on Netflix India.