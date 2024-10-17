Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have invested in commercial properties worth ₹22cr in a popular choice among celebrities, the Signature Building.

The properties are located on the ninth floor

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh buy commercial properties worth ₹22cr

What's the story Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh, have reportedly bought two commercial office spaces in Andheri West, Mumbai. The combined value of the properties is estimated at ₹22.26cr, according to registration documents accessed by FloorTap.com. The properties are located on the ninth floor of the Signature Building off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, a prime location in Mumbai's bustling business district.

Each property was bought from Veer Savarkar Projects Private Limited for ₹11.13cr with a stamp duty of ₹66.8L paid by Khan and Singh. Each unit has a built-up area of 2,099 sq ft and a carpet area of 1,905 sq ft. Notably, this isn't their first investment in this building; last July, they purchased an office unit on the fourth floor for ₹9cr.

The Signature Building appears to be the go-to option for Bollywood celebrities looking to invest in commercial real estate. Amitabh Bachchan bought four office units on the 21st floor for ₹7.18cr each, spanning a total carpet area of 7,620 sq ft last year. Actor Kartik Aaryan also bought an office space on the fourth floor in September 2023, for ₹10.9cr.

The trend of Bollywood stars investing in Mumbai's commercial property sector is on the rise. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently purchased a 407 sq ft office space on the 19th floor of Arch One in Andheri for ₹1.56cr. Other celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn have also made significant investments in this sector.