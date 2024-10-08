Summarize Simplifying... In short The 70th National Film Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on DD National and its YouTube channel, featuring President Murmu presenting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Mithun Chakraborty.

The event celebrated films like Kantara (Best Popular Film) and Aattam (Best Feature Film), with special mentions for actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta.

Arijit Singh and Pritam also bagged awards for their musical contributions to the film Brahmastra.

When, where to watch the 70th National Film Awards

Here's how to watch the 70th National Film Awards ceremony

By Tanvi Gupta 12:52 pm Oct 08, 202412:52 pm

What's the story The 70th National Film Awards is all set to be held on Tuesday (October 8) at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. The ceremony will celebrate the best films of 2022 and acknowledge outstanding actors and crew members from all over India. Aattam, Brahmastra, and Ponniyin Selvan are some of the national award winners. President Droupadi Murmu will distribute the awards. Here's how you can watch the ceremony.

Broadcast information

National Film Awards: Live broadcast and streaming details

The National Film Awards will be telecast live on DD National from 3:00pm IST, with the ceremony starting at around 4:00pm IST. For those who can't catch it on TV, the event will also be live-streamed on DD National's YouTube channel. President Murmu will also present veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at this ceremony.

Award recipients

National Film Awards: Highlighting the winners

Kantara (Kannada) bagged the Best Popular Film award, while Aattam (Malayalam) was awarded Best Feature Film. The Best Debut Film was awarded to Fouja (Haryanvi), while Ayena (Mirror) won for Best Non-Feature Film. Kutch Express (Gujarati) was awarded for promoting national, social, and environmental values. Other winners included Sooraj Barjatya as Best Director for Uunchai (Hindi), Nithya Menen as Best Actor in Leading Role for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil), and Rishab Shetty for Kantara (Kannada).

Special recognition

National Film Awards: Special mention and jury details

Manoj Bajpayee was given a special mention for his performance in Gulmohar. Neena Gupta won the Best Actress in Supporting Role for her performance in Uunchai. The Best Playback Singer award went to Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra, while Pritam bagged the Best Music Director award for the same film. The jury, which included eminent filmmakers and film personalities, considered movies certified by the Central Board of Film Certification from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.