Salman Khan's family suspects deeper conspiracy

Salman's family suspects deeper conspiracy behind Bishnoi gang threats: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:02 pm Oct 17, 202407:02 pm

What's the story The family of Bollywood actor Salman Khan is reportedly suspecting a more complex conspiracy behind the recent threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The suspicion arose after the gang claimed responsibility for the murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique and then threatened Khan. A source close to the actor's family told India Today, "Is it really that easy for someone to operate from jail?" "And why would someone attack Baba Siddique to scare Salman? It all seems very questionable."

Threat timeline

Bishnoi gang's threats to Khan: A brief history

The Bishnoi gang's threats against Khan go back to 2018 when Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested and produced in court. While in police custody, he had declared, "Salman Khan will be killed here in Jodhpur... Then, he will come to know about our real identity." The threats became a lot more real in 2022 when a threatening letter was found by the actor's father near their Mumbai home.

Family strength

Khan's family remains hopeful amid increased security

Despite the threats, Khan's family is trying to remain strong and hopeful. They are counting on the government and police to catch the real culprits soon. After Siddique's murder, security has been beefed up at Khan's Bandra residence with over 60 officers patrolling the area along with AI-enabled CCTV cameras. The actor's younger brother, Arbaaz Khan, expressed confidence in authorities and gratitude for fan support saying, "The love we receive gives us strength during hard times."

Campaign intensification

Bishnoi gang's escalating campaign against Khan

The murder of Siddique is the latest escalation in Bishnoi's war against Khan. The incident took place last week in Mumbai, with Siddique being shot dead by assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra. A social media post claiming responsibility for Siddique's murder from the Bishnoi gang also warned that anyone who helped Khan would meet the same fate. This has raised fears for the safety of those close to the actor.