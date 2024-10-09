Summarize Simplifying... In short Pranav, a Bengaluru man, was duped of ₹21 lakh in a dating app scam. After meeting a woman named Sarah on "Ur My Type," he was convinced to invest in Forex trading to solve his financial troubles.

How a Bengaluru man lost ₹21L in dating app scam

What's the story A 40-year-old Bengaluru man has become the latest victim of a cyber fraud involving a dating app and false marriage promises, losing a staggering ₹21 lakh. The victim, identified as Pranav (name changed to protect identity), was ensnared after meeting a woman on the dating platform "Ur My Type" and subsequently being drawn into an investment scam. The incident highlights the growing threat of financial scams perpetrated through online platforms, especially dating apps.

Initial contact and false promises

Pranav, who was divorced since April this year, was convinced by friends and colleagues to try the dating app "Ur My Type." He started chatting with a woman named Mitra on April 23. She later revealed her real name as Sarah Sharma from Mumbai, and expressed interest in marriage. During their conversations, Pranav told Sarah about his financial difficulties, including existing loans and his search for a new job.

The investment scam unfolds

Posing as Mitra, Sarah suggested Pranav invest in Forex trading to get rid of his financial woes. She assured him she would marry him after he cleared his loans, and saved enough money. On June 17, she sent Pranav a link to a trading platform called Admiral Markets, which he verified as legit. However, she gave another link for customer service that led him to an account under the name "Shree Shyam Traders and Company."

Pranav's increasing investments and discovery of fraud

Pranav invested an initial amount of ₹50,000, transferred by his younger sister, and earned a meager profit of ₹4,800. Encouraged by the early success, Sarah convinced him to invest more money for bigger profits. Pranav took out multiple loans to invest but ran into trouble when he tried withdrawing his money. By September 21, he had invested ₹21 lakh and became suspicious when Sarah stopped replying to his messages and calls on Telegram.

Police investigation and cautionary tale

Pranav later found out that the fraudsters had used a genuine company's logo to create a fake website as well as trading platform. A senior police officer said a case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and BNS Section 318 (cheating). This incident is a cautionary tale, stressing on the importance of being vigilant while dealing with people and financial platforms online.