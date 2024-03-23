Next Article

At least 11 people have been arrested in the case

Moscow attack: Death toll rises to 115, 11 suspects arrested

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:27 pm Mar 23, 202405:27 pm

What's the story The death toll in the Russia concert hall attack has climbed to 115. Initially, 60 people were reported dead, but when emergency services cleared the rubble, more bodies were found. The attack took place at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, where armed assailants clad in camouflage unleashed gunfire. The Islamic State (ISIS) took responsibility for the horrifying act via a statement released on its associated social media platforms. Russia's state news agency, TASS, reported that 11 people have been arrested.

Death toll

More bodies found in the rubble

According to the Investigative Committee, the death count reached 115 after more bodies were found at the attack site. Announcing the incident through its Telegram channel, the committee declared, "At the site of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, when emergency services cleared the rubble, more bodies were found." Friday's attack is considered the most fatal attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege, which killed 334 people, including 186 children.

Details

11 accused arrested in Moscow concert attack: FBS

Russian President Vladimir Putin's press service announced, "Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov reported to Putin about the detention of 11 people, all four terrorists were directly involved in the attack." Putin reportedly held several meetings with law enforcement and emergency services after the attack. He also conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery to the 140 people injured in the incident, per TASS. The attackers stormed the large music venue with a capacity of 6,200 people.

US intelligence

US forewarned Russia of potential terror attack

Meanwhile, reports said that the United States (US) had already cautioned Russia about a potential terror attack. A fortnight before the incident, the US embassy in Russia issued an alert stating that "extremists" were plotting an imminent attack in Moscow. The US has also corroborated ISIS's claim of responsibility for this lethal shooting based on gathered intelligence. The faction taking credit for the assault is the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K.

Condemnations

Global denouncement, local reaction to Moscow assault

Following the attack, the European Union (EU), France, Spain, and Italy, among other nations, denounced the assault in Moscow. The US labeled it "terrible" and stated that there was no immediate connection to the conflict in Ukraine. Similarly, Ukraine's presidency clarified that Kyiv was not involved in the assault. Its military intelligence termed the incident a Russian "provocation," alleging involvement by Moscow's special services.